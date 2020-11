Welcome to Week 9 - The NFL Ambush, a full guide into this weekend's NFL DFS Main Slate of action to help you become a better player and find some success.

This is a challenging DFS week. Not to find the plays which I like and the ones which look like they're spots to avoid. Instead, it's more a week where the pricing construction on whichever your favorite salary cap site is seems to not fit quite as simple as in other weeks.