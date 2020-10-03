Welcome to Week 4 NFL Ambush, a full guide into this weekends NFL DFS Main Slate of action to help you become a better player and find some success.

Week 4 marks the end of what we consider the first 'quarter' of the NFL season and thus far for "The Ambush," I have had a little bit of everything week to week. Each of the three weeks have been wins and last week was a week of high's and low's in the Ambush as we saw the only two value WR's recommended -- Tee Higgins and Any Isabella both score two touchdowns, while value RB Joshua Kelley was severely killed by his team playing poorly and he wound up in a horrible game flow situation which resulted in a bad score.