NFL DFS Plays for Week 5 - The Ambush

Welcome to Week 5 NFL Ambush, a full guide into this weekends NFL DFS Main Slate of action to help you become a better player and find some success.

Full transparency as always... I had my first double-bad week between both DraftKings and FanDuel last week, and I assume if you follow this article by every point each week then you are likely in the same boat as me. Despite having the play of the week in Joe Mixon, it wound up not being enough due to other misses and that's how DFS works. One great call doesn't just get you over when you have other misses. Especially with NFL DFS, the key is to avoid misses.