NFL DFS Week 6 Breakdown - The Ambush

srenner

Welcome to Week 6 - The NFL Ambush: a full guide into this weekends NFL DFS Main Slate of action to help you become a better player and find some success.

Full transparency as always... I think any user who experienced an outage last week in daily fantasy live scoring really got the short end of the stick. The rake paid on DFS sites as it pertains to keeping them in business is part of the user experience for playing Daily Fantasy for cash prizes. If we wanted to play DFS for money without knowing ownership or seeing live scoring then we could all just put our entries into a spreadsheet and make the person who came in last place the previous week be on the hook for manually pulling box score logs. I wouldn't be shocked if that was a faster experience than some of the poor live scoring fixes from this past weekend. While I understand that there are regulations on ensuring proper stats being fed in from a third party, it does not excuse them for not having a backup plan. A single point of failure is the most common thing an operations organization focuses on ensuring they have a contingency plan in place for. We saw that with DraftKings getting NFL live scoring up once they realized there was a problem late Friday night and thus caused all CFB scoring on Saturday to be down.

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff

Week 6 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak breaks down his favorite daily fantasy stacks to build into your lineups in Week 6.

robgeriak

NFL DFS Week 6: TE Report - Give Evan Engram the Damn Ball

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 6 tight ends to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

MLB Odds and Best Bet for Friday, October 16th – Will Tampa Bay Advance to the World Series in the ALCS?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down tonight's MLB playoff action and offers his best bet for Game 6 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays.

Roy Larking

Cived.Muler

Betting Odds - Where will Le'Veon Bell Sign?

Ben Heisler

Chris1981

NLCS Game 4 Odds and Best Bet for Thursday, October 15th - Can Clayton Kershaw Deliver?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down tonight's MLB playoff action and offers his best bet for Game 4 of the NLCS between the Braves and Dodgers.

Roy Larking

David.Son

Race of the Week: Raven Run Stakes Horse Racing Betting Preview

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s Raven Run Stakes from Keeneland, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Frankie Taddeo

UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A featherweight bout between Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung headlines this UFC Fight Night main card. MMA expert Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays. PLUS bonus boxing analysis on the upcoming Lomachenko-Lopez fight!

Casey Olson

College Football Week 7 Best Bets: How Are the Sharps Valuing Nick Saban's Availability?

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at several games on the slate on Saturday and shares where the Vegas Whispers sharps are placing their money!

Frankie Taddeo

Week 6 NFL DFS: Visionary Plays - Solid Gold David Montgomery

Visionary Style! Dr. Roto shares his NFL DFS plays, calls and sleepers for Week 6, although this advice can be used for season-long leagues too!

Dr. Roto