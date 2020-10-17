NFL DFS Week 6 Breakdown - The Ambush

Welcome to Week 6 - The NFL Ambush: a full guide into this weekends NFL DFS Main Slate of action to help you become a better player and find some success.

Full transparency as always... I think any user who experienced an outage last week in daily fantasy live scoring really got the short end of the stick. The rake paid on DFS sites as it pertains to keeping them in business is part of the user experience for playing Daily Fantasy for cash prizes. If we wanted to play DFS for money without knowing ownership or seeing live scoring then we could all just put our entries into a spreadsheet and make the person who came in last place the previous week be on the hook for manually pulling box score logs. I wouldn't be shocked if that was a faster experience than some of the poor live scoring fixes from this past weekend. While I understand that there are regulations on ensuring proper stats being fed in from a third party, it does not excuse them for not having a backup plan. A single point of failure is the most common thing an operations organization focuses on ensuring they have a contingency plan in place for. We saw that with DraftKings getting NFL live scoring up once they realized there was a problem late Friday night and thus caused all CFB scoring on Saturday to be down.