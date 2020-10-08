Week 5 Thursday Night Football Vegas Whispers Sharp Play!
Frankie Taddeo
After crushing the sportsbooks through the first several weeks of Thursday Night Football, the Vegas Whispers sharps will now look to improve upon their perfect 6-0 wagering on the mid-week highlighted game under the bright lights. The action will kick off with an NFC battle when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1 SU; 2-2 ATS) travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (3-1 SU; 2-2 ATS). The Buccaneers are currently 3.5-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 44 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears