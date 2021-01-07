PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Thursday, January 7th - Tuesday, January 12th

The Vegas Whispers picks finished 2020 at 216-140-3 YTD and the UFC betting plays from MMA expert Casey Olson finished 2020 at 210-876 (71% on all released betting plays) that can always be found here at Sports Illustrated. We will then UPDATE throughout the weekend as the PICKS come in for all SI PRO Members!

OFFICIAL VEGAS WHISPERS PICKS DOCUMENTED

2020: 216-140-3 | MLB: 79-60 | NFL: 68-47-1 | CFB: 31-21 | January-March: 38-12-2 | 2020 Casey Olson's MMA PICKS: 210-87-6 (71% on all released betting plays)

Please stay tuned to this POST throughout the week as the picks come in, this area will be updated with all the betting information in this ONE area! We also release these plays AND MANY OTHERS via our Member Discord group.

If you have yet to receive your invite for this, please reach out to customer support.

NFL PLAYS SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND

TWO TEAM TEASER: BUF (-0.5) AND TB (-2.5) - (-120)

RESPECTED MONEY PLAYS (NCAA BB, NCAA FB, NFL & NBA)

47-26-3 (Reserved for Member Discord group ONLY! )

2020: 36-22-3

2021: 11-4-0