SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Thursday, January 7th - Tuesday, January 12th

PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Thursday, January 7th - Tuesday, January 12th

SI Fantasy PRO members' one stop shop for all sports betting premium picks from Thursday, January 7th through Tuesday, January 12th, 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

The Vegas Whispers picks finished 2020 at 216-140-3 YTD and the UFC betting plays from MMA expert Casey Olson finished 2020 at 210-876 (71% on all released betting plays) that can always be found here at Sports Illustrated. We will then UPDATE throughout the weekend as the PICKS come in for all SI PRO Members!

SI-BUTTON-JOIN-THE-CLUB (1)

OFFICIAL VEGAS WHISPERS PICKS DOCUMENTED

2020: 216-140-3 | MLB: 79-60 | NFL: 68-47-1 | CFB: 31-21 | January-March: 38-12-2 | 2020 Casey Olson's MMA PICKS: 210-87-6 (71% on all released betting plays)

Please stay tuned to this POST throughout the week as the picks come in, this area will be updated with all the betting information in this ONE area! We also release these plays AND MANY OTHERS via our Member Discord group.

If you have yet to receive your invite for this, please reach out to customer support.

NFL PLAYS SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND

  • TWO TEAM TEASER: BUF (-0.5) AND TB (-2.5) - (-120)

RESPECTED MONEY PLAYS (NCAA BB, NCAA FB, NFL & NBA)

47-26-3 (Reserved for Member Discord group ONLY!)

2020: 36-22-3

2021: 11-4-0

vegas whispers
Football +

PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Thursday, January 7th - Tuesday, January 12th

9A60F07A-DE9A-4C56-AD60-9ED6118E4766
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, January 6th

000F3BA4-B90D-4134-8F96-B58E5E8468C7
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, January 5th

8F535B3E-4E5E-4ACC-A529-89251EFBABFF
Basketball +

NBA Droppin Dimes - Top DFS Plays for Monday, January 4th

antonio gibson
Football +

Week 17 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football Showdown Slate - Football Team vs. Eagles

USATSI_15362944
Basketball +

NBA "Droppin Dimes" - Top DFS Plays for Saturday, January 2nd

AMBUSH-NickChubb
Football +

NFL Week 17 DFS Breakdown: The Ambush

Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins
Football +

Week 17 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki
Football +

NFL DFS Week 17: Tight Ends Report - Mike Gesicki Value in Likely Chase Game