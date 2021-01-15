PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Wednesday, January 13th - Wednesday, January 20th

The Vegas Whispers picks finished 2020 at 216-140-3 YTD and the UFC betting plays from MMA expert Casey Olson finished 2020 at 210-876 (71% on all released betting plays) that can always be found here at Sports Illustrated. We will then UPDATE throughout the week as the PICKS come in for all SI PRO Members!

OFFICIAL VEGAS WHISPERS PICKS DOCUMENTED

OVERALL: 216-140-3 | MLB: 79-60 | NFL: 70-49-1 | CFB: 31-21 | January-March (2020): 38-12-2

Casey Olson's MMA PICKS: 210-87-6 (71% on all released betting plays)

Please stay tuned to this POST throughout the week as the picks come in, this area will be updated with all the betting information in this ONE area! We also release these plays AND MANY OTHERS via our Member Discord group. If you have yet to receive your invite for this, please reach out to customer support.

NFL PLAYS DIVISIONAL ROUND

NOTE* TIME STAMP INDICATES WHEN PICK WAS SENT IN REAL-TIME TO SI PRO MEMBERS.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13th, 2021

12:53pm ET - 2-TEAM (6.5-POINT TEASER) - TAMPA BAY +9.5 & BALTIMORE +9



12:48pm ET - 2-TEAM (6-POINT TEASER) - GREEN BAY -0.5 & BALTIMORE +8.5



12:44pm ET - J.K. Dobbins "Anytime Touchdown" +120

MONDAY, JANUARY 11th, 2021

DUSTIN POIRIER VS CONOR MCGREGOR - TOTAL U2.5 (-142)

RESPECTED MONEY PLAYS (NCAA BB, NCAA FB, NFL & NBA )

47-26-3 (Reserved for Member Discord group ONLY)

2020: 36-22-3

2021: 11-4-0