SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Wednesday, January 13th - Wednesday, January 20th

PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Wednesday, January 13th - Wednesday, January 20th

SI Fantasy PRO members' one stop shop for all sports betting premium picks from Wednesday, January 13th through Wednesday, January 20th, 2021
Author:
Publish date:

The Vegas Whispers picks finished 2020 at 216-140-3 YTD and the UFC betting plays from MMA expert Casey Olson finished 2020 at 210-876 (71% on all released betting plays) that can always be found here at Sports Illustrated. We will then UPDATE throughout the week as the PICKS come in for all SI PRO Members!

OFFICIAL VEGAS WHISPERS PICKS DOCUMENTED

OVERALL: 216-140-3 | MLB: 79-60 | NFL: 70-49-1 | CFB: 31-21 | January-March (2020): 38-12-2

Casey Olson's MMA PICKS: 210-87-6 (71% on all released betting plays)

Please stay tuned to this POST throughout the week as the picks come in, this area will be updated with all the betting information in this ONE area! We also release these plays AND MANY OTHERS via our Member Discord groupIf you have yet to receive your invite for this, please reach out to customer support.

NFL PLAYS DIVISIONAL ROUND

NOTE* TIME STAMP INDICATES WHEN PICK WAS SENT IN REAL-TIME TO SI PRO MEMBERS.

  • WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13th, 2021
    • 12:53pm ET - 2-TEAM (6.5-POINT TEASER) - TAMPA BAY +9.5 & BALTIMORE +9
    • 12:48pm ET - 2-TEAM (6-POINT TEASER) - GREEN BAY -0.5 & BALTIMORE +8.5
    • 12:44pm ET - J.K. Dobbins "Anytime Touchdown" +120

MONDAY, JANUARY 11th, 2021

  • DUSTIN POIRIER VS CONOR MCGREGOR - TOTAL U2.5 (-142)

RESPECTED MONEY PLAYS (NCAA BB, NCAA FB, NFL & NBA )

47-26-3 (Reserved for Member Discord group ONLY) 

2020: 36-22-3

2021: 11-4-0

The Vegas Whispers picks finished 2020 at 216-140-3 YTD and the UFC betting plays from MMA expert Casey Olson finished 2020 at 210-876 (71% on all released betting plays) that can always be found here at Sports Illustrated. We will then UPDATE throughout the week as the PICKS come in for all SI PRO Members!

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

Image result for auston matthews
Hockey+

NHL DFS Breakdown: The Point Shot - Friday, January 15th

UFC MMA Max Holloway
MMA+

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

vegas whispers
Football +

PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Wednesday, January 13th - Wednesday, January 20th

833340A3-6B51-4708-8F29-D548CF262134
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, January 14th

Eichel
Hockey+

NHL DFS Breakdown: The Point Shot - Thursday, January 14th

julius-randle-knicks-dunk
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, January 13th

Image result for brendan gallagher
Hockey+

NHL DFS Breakdown: The Point Shot - Season Opener Edition

Indiana Pacers Domantas Sabonis
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, January 12th