SI PRO MEMBERS: PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS PICKS - WEEK OF 11/10 to 11/16

The red-hot Vegas Whispers picks (177-118-2 YTD so far in 2020), and the UFC Betting FIRE from MMA expert Casey Olson (72% on all released betting plays) will be placed here EVERY Wednesday. We will then UPDATE throughout the weekend as the PICKS come in for all SI PRO Members!

YTD: 183-120-2 | MLB: 79-60 | NFL: 49-36 | CFB: 17-12 | January-March: 38-12-2 | Casey Olson's MMA PICKS: 181-71-5 (72% on all released betting plays)