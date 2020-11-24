SI Gambling & DFS (PRO)
PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS PLAYS: Wednesday, November 25th - Monday, November 30th

SI Fantasy PRO members' one stop shop for all sports betting premium picks.
The Vegas Whispers picks (186-126-2 YTD so far in 2020), and the UFC Betting FIRE from MMA expert Casey Olson (71% on all released betting plays) will be placed here EVERY Wednesday. We will then UPDATE throughout the weekend as the PICKS come in for all SI PRO Members!

OFFICIAL VEGAS WHISPERS PICKS DOCUMENTED

YTD: 187-130-2 | MLB: 79-60 | NFL: 51-41-1 | CFB: 19-17 | January-March: 38-12-2 | Casey Olson's MMA PICKS: 188-79-5 (70% on all released betting plays)

Please stay tuned to this POST throughout the week as the picks come in, this area will be updated with all the betting information in this ONE area! We also release these plays via our Member Discord group. If you have yet to receive your invite for this, please reach out to customer support.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, struggled on Sunday and now stand at 51-41-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season. This followed up some brutal beats on Saturday in NCAA Football leaving the information at 19-17 ATS on the season. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, stands at 188-79-5 ATS (70%) on all wagers for all SIPRO members.

NFL PICKS WEEK 12

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYS WEEK 13

UFC FIGHT NIGHT:

