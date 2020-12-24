SI Gambling & DFS (PRO)
Football+Basketball+Golf+MMA+OTHERPODCASTSEASON LONGJOIN
Search
PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Thursday, December 24th - Wednesday, December 30th

PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Thursday, December 24th - Wednesday, December 30th

SI Fantasy PRO members' one stop shop for all sports betting premium picks from Wednesday, December 24th through Wednesday, December 30th, 2020.
Author:
Publish date:

The Vegas Whispers picks (207-138-3 YTD so far in 2020), and the UFC betting plays from MMA expert Casey Olson (71% on all released betting plays) can be found here EVERY Wednesday. We will then UPDATE throughout the weekend as the PICKS come in for all SI PRO Members!

SI-BUTTON-JOIN-THE-CLUB (1)

OFFICIAL VEGAS WHISPERS PICKS DOCUMENTED

YTD: 207-138-3 | MLB: 79-60 | NFL: 64-46-1 | CFB: 26-20 | January-March: 38-12-2 | Casey Olson's MMA PICKS: 210-87-6 (71% on all released betting plays)

Please stay tuned to this POST throughout the week as the picks come in, this area will be updated with all the betting information in this ONE area! We also release these plays AND MANY OTHERS via our Member Discord group.

If you have yet to receive your invite for this, please reach out to customer support.

NFL PLAYS WEEK 16

  • STAY TUNED

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES

  • THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24th
    • HAWAII 1st QUARTER +3.5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

  • STAY TUNED

TYD RESPECTED MONEY PLAYS

35-20-3 (Reserved for Member Discord group ONLY!)

vegas whispers
Football +

PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS SHARP PLAYS: Thursday, December 24th - Wednesday, December 30th

USATSI_15311880
Football +

NFL DFS Week 16: Running Backs Report - Don't Overlook Miles Sanders as Jalen Hurts Grabs Headlines

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Football +

NFL DFS Week 16: Quarterbacks Report - Predicting a Monster Game for Patrick Mahomes

Ben Roethlisberger
Football +

Week 15 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football Showdown Slate - Steelers vs. Bengals

Bakee
Football +

Week 15 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football Showdown Slate - Browns vs. Giants

matt ryan
Football +

Week 15 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

Ambush-Week15-AlvinKamara
Football +

NFL DFS Week 15 Breakdown: The Ambush

Vikings Irv Smith
Football +

NFL DFS Week 15: Tight Ends Report - Save on Salary with Irv Smith Jr.

pi-wi-packers-panthers-aaron-jones-snow-111119
Football +

NFL DFS Week 15 Saturday Special: The Ambush