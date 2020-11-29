Week 12 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Bears vs. Packers Showdown Slate

Two NFC North teams battle on Sunday night in Green Bay when the Bears travel to take on the Packers. Mitch Trubisky takes over at quarterback after a brutal stretch has led the Bears to 5-5 while the division-leading Packers are 7-3. Regardless of the records, it's always fun when the Bears and Packers square off, and with some good contests on DraftKings, this game will be all that more intriguing for those partaking in the showdown slate!

Core Build

In a game that features Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, it's going to be hard not to look at those two guys first. Adams is easily the most targeted receiver at 33 percent of the share, with that number blowing up to 41 percent in the red zone. Both marks are the highest of any receiver in the league. While Rodgers can spread the ball around, Adams has been one of the only guys he's been able to trust. With Allen Lazard back, that could change slightly; more on him later. Chicago is strong in coverage, with Kyle Fuller and Jaylon Johnson on the outside. One factor to consider is that those two guys play sides; they do not travel across the field. With Adams lining up all over the field, he still presents a mismatch, even against one of the stronger secondaries in the league.

Mitch Trubisky's career has been on a rollercoaster, and is now getting his starting job back—for now—after being benched for Nick Foles earlier in the season. Two things that Trubisky offers that Foles does not is the ability to drive the ball down the field and the ability to scramble and pick up yards with his legs. $9,200 in showdown is a favorable salary for a quarterback with rushing upside and a defense that allows over 25 points per game.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain's plays.

Captain Plays

RB Aaron Jones, GB (DK $15,600)

Jones has seen his snaps decrease over the last three games after returning from a calf injury, an injury that is typically tougher on running backs. With a bye week in the books and some extra time to heal up, I'll expect that Jones gets back closer to the 20-touch mark as a factor on the ground and through the air. The Bears are strong vs. the ground game, allowing 115 rushing yards per game. What makes Jones especially strong is his ability to have monster games catching the ball. Jones has seen five or more targets in six games this season and has surpassed 40 receiving yards three times with two receiving touchdowns. If the receivers are neutralized somewhat, Jones could find himself involved heavily.

RB David Montgomery, CHI (DK $13,200)

There's been nothing special about David "mediocre" Montgomery this season as he's more or less just been a guy in the backfield for Chicago. However, he's seen a ton of volume with 17 or more touches in each of his last five games. After missing last week's affair with the Vikings, Montgomery is good to go, and one would assume that the Bears and Matt Nagy would like to control the ball, which could mean a heavy workload for Montgomery.

FLEX Plays

WR Darnell Mooney, CHI (DK $4,800)

Mooney is a threat downfield and is very affordable in this solid matchup. With Allen Robinson likely drawing the attention of Jaire Alexander in coverage, Mooney could see a lot of Kevin King. The latter has allowed a 135.8 passer rating, 14 yards per reception, and 17 receptions on 23 targets against—nice value in this spot for the rookie.

WR Allen Lazard, GB (DK $6,800)

Lazard returned last week after missing time due to a core injury, and he was coming on quite a bit beforehand. Rodgers had been looking Lazard's way more often and had seemingly gained his trust as a strong, big-bodied possession receiver. Lazard has a bit of size on both of Chicago's outside corners, and he is an intriguing option in the passing game.

Other FLEX Plays

TE Jimmy Graham, CHI (DK $5,200)

WR Anthony Miller, CHI (DK $3,000)

TE Robert Tonyan, GB ($5,800)

