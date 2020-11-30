Week 12 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Seahawks vs. Eagles Showdown Slate

This season has not gone as expected for the Eagles, but they are still in the NFC East hunt at 3-6-1. The Seahawks are sitting well at 7-3, although their defense has been a major issue through their first 10 games. With Carson Wentz have an uninspiring season throwing the ball and the Seahawks defense allowing the most passing yards per game, something has to give in this matchup on Monday night. DraftKings is ready with their showdown slate contests, and I'll get you prepped!

Core Build

2020 has been rocky, to say the least, for Wentz on the surface, but the underlying numbers suggest that he should be much better than he's been, and this is a great matchup for him. Among quarterbacks, Wentz is third in air yards (3,391), third in deep ball attempts (50), and third in air yards per attempt (9.0). With that being said, Wentz has an adjusted completion percentage of just 72 percent (23rd among quarterbacks), which brings a lot of factors into play, including the lack of a clean pocket Wentz has seen, just a 68 percent rate ranking 32nd among NFL signal-callers. The Seahawks have improved overall defensively, but their secondary is still a mess allowing 343.7 passing yards per game, by far the most allowed per game. Wentz is also averaging 41 pass attempts per game (fourth-most), and one of his favorite targets is favorably priced in this aforementioned favorable matchup. There has been talk of backup Jalen Hurts seeing more time on the field, but I don't see Wentz taking a seat unless things go wrong, and I don't see that as being the case in this matchup.

At $6,800, Travis Fulgham makes roster builds easier than you would expect when locking in a top target in showdown. Production has not been great for Fulgham of late, with just one reception in each of his last two games despite seeing a total of 19 targets in his last three. Fulgham has seen 23 percent of the Eagles' targets and has seen looks in the red zone. Look for Fulgham, who has seen seven or more targets in five of seven games this season, to get a ton of looks from Wentz.

There isn't much to say about Russell Wilson. The Seahawks offense, which was much more run dependant earlier in Wilson's career, has been more apt to pass this season, with Wilson attempting 39 passes per game, ninth-most in the league. The Eagles have been strong against the pass this season. Still, Wilson has shown the ability to be extremely efficient while also being a weapon on the ground with 367 rushing yards on the season, third among quarterbacks.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain's plays.

Captain Plays

RB Miles Sanders, PHI (DK $13,800)

Sanders offers a ton of upside from a volume and play-making standpoint. If the Eagles were to get Sanders involved in the passing game, he'd be that much more valuable to their offense. With five targets in each of his last two games, the work in the passing game might be coming. All in all, Sanders has 83 rushing yards per game and is averaging 5.1 adjusted yards per carry, which is third among running backs. Seattle has been stout against the run, and if you're worried about the production of Wentz, leaning on Sanders could pay huge dividends.

WR Tyler Lockett, SEA (DK $14,400)

Lockett and Wilson have tremendous chemistry. Lockett lines up in the slot the majority of the time. With that being the case, D.K. Metcalf could see a dose of Darius Slay on the outside, whereas Lockett should avoid Slay from the inside. Over his last three games, the deep threat has seen 25 targets and is 11th among receivers in air yards (938) and eighth in red-zone targets (11). The Eagles are susceptible to receivers that can take the top off of defenses, and Lockett does just that.

FLEX Plays

RB Chris Carson, SEA (DK $8,800)

After missing each of his last four games, Carson returns and will presume his usual role as the lead back in the Seahawks backfield. The Eagles allow 133.4 rushing yards per game on the season, and that ranks as seventh-most in the league. Carson has also been a factor in the passing game with 22 receptions in six games this season with three scores through the air.

TE Dallas Goedert, PHI (DK $6,400)

After missing an extended period with injury, Goedert has returned and has seen six targets in each of his last two games. Tight ends have always been a factor in the Eagles' offense since Doug Pederson took over, and with Zach Ertz out, Goedert is the clear number one target.

Other FLEX Plays

WR Jalen Reagor, PHI (DK $5,800)

TE Will Dissly, SEA (DK $3,600)

K's Jake Elliott, PHI (DK $4,000) and Jason Myers, SEA (DK $4,200)

