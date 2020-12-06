Week 13 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Showdown Slate Broncos vs. Chiefs

In what looks to be a one-sided affair with a high-powered offense and the defending Super Bowl champions hosting the rebuilding Denver Broncos, this could get ugly early. Thankfully there are some solid contests on DraftKings to dig into on the showdown slate!

Core Build

QB Patrick Mahomes, KC (DK $13,200)

WR Tyreek Hill, KC (DK $12,200)

QB Drew Lock, DEN (DK $9,200)

Mahomes and Hill have been on a tear of late. Hill's last three games have resulted in 13, 11, and 9 receptions for 269, 102, and 113 yards with six combined touchdowns. These two are on another level, the Broncos are a mess, and there's no need to get cute here.

Drew Lock will be back this week and undoubtedly have to throw the ball 40 or more times. Lock's development has been slow to this point, but there is no denying the arm talent he brings against a Kansas City pass defense that has allowed at least 275 passing yards in each of their last three games and allowed over 300 in two of those three affairs. Lock will undoubtedly make some bonehead plays, but the volume will be there.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain plays.

Captain Plays

TE Travis Kelce, (DK $16,200)

Kelce has been the clear-cut top tight end in the NFL and been a high-volume receiver in this offense. He leads all tight ends in receptions (74), receiving yards (978), and air yards (794). Hill has been the top receiving option of late, but Kelce comes at a bit of a discount in the captain's spot and has had at least eight receptions in each of his last four weeks.

WR Tim Patrick, (DK $6,900)

Patrick is a focal point of the Broncos' pass game, and outside of last week's debacle, Patrick had seen six or more targets in three games. There's a lot of value with Patrick in the captain's spot, and the volume could be there for him as Patrick has seen a 21 percent target share.

FLEX Plays

TE Noah Fant, DEN (DK $5,000)

Fant was a heavy target of Lock early in the season, then things tapered off a bit with some injury issues for Fant and ineffective play for Lock. Fast forward to this matchup, and Fant should see a lot of volume, with Lock likely needing to get the ball out quickly. Fant is top 10 in receptions and deep targets among tight ends; although inconsistent, he has a ton of upside, especially in a heavy passing game.

RB Le'Veon Bell, KC (DK $2,400)

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire sick, there is a question of whether or not he'll play. Bell is a crazy value option in this offense, and even if CEH plays, he's worth consideration. The Broncos are allowing 131 rushing yards per game, 27th in the league, and there's no reason why the Chiefs wouldn't run the ball late in a game they should be in control.

