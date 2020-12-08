Week 13 NFL DFS: Tuesday Night Football Showdown Slate - Cowboys vs. Ravens

Another special NFL game is upon us this week, with the Cowboys and Ravens matching up on a Tuesday. Both teams have been underwhelming in multiple ways for multiple reasons. Whether it's poor play, injuries, poor coaching, or all of the above, these two teams' combined 9-13 record suggests that there will be some work to do in the offseason for both. The Ravens will be getting their players back from COVID that missed last week, including Lamar Jackson at quarterback. This is a good matchup for him to get things back on track, and he'll be a smart option on DraftKings in their showdown contests. There are others to focus on as well, and some of those players to consider are below.

Core Build

The numbers have not been the same this season as last for Lamar Jackson as far as throwing the football goes, but he's still been a weapon on the ground. Over his last five games, Jackson has 51, 55, 58, 65, and 108 yards rushing. Dallas has been extremely vulnerable on the ground, and Jackson is an extension of the run game. Dallas' 156.4 yards allowed per game on the ground is the worst in the league, and if Baltimore has anything to say, it'll continue to be an issue for the Cowboys.

Andy Dalton has been up and down since taking over for injured Dak Prescott, which isn't an easy matchup against a stout Baltimore secondary. Dalton was forced to throw 32 and 35 times in his last two games and will have to likely do so again. With Ezekiel Elliott seemingly checked out on the season, Dalton will target his playmakers in the passing game.

One of those playmakers included CeeDee Lamb, the rookie slot receiver who is second on the team in receptions and first in touchdown receptions. At $6,600, Lamb is averaging nearly seven targets per game in his last five contests. He looks like a nice value to pair with Dalton.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain plays.

Captain Plays

RB J.K. Dobbins, BAL (DK $12,900)

Before missing last week's game due to COVID, Dobbins looked to have taken a step towards leading the crowded Ravens backfield. Against the Titans two weeks ago, Dobbins was on the field for 41 snaps and accumulated 15 rushes for 70 yards and a touchdown, as well as adding two receptions for 15 yards. I mentioned the Cowboys' issues defending the run, and a dynamic runner like Dobbins could have a monster effort in this matchup. As long as he sees the volume, which is, unfortunately, a question mark at times, Dobbins should be in for a nice effort.

TE Dalton Schultz, DAL (DK $7,800)

There isn't anything flashy about Schultz, but he sees a solid target share at 15 percent overall and 17 percent in the red-zone, second-highest on the team in that area with two touchdowns. Schultz has seen five or more targets in eight games this season, and with the outside corners of Baltimore being stout, the middle of the field could be open more often than not for Schultz and the aforementioned Lamb.

Place your NFL wagers on DraftKings' Sportsbook!

FLEX Plays

WR Amari Cooper, DAL (DK $9,600)

The Cowboys have had to air the ball out a ton. Leading to Cooper's 98 targets this season, and he's hauled in 71 receptions, seventh-most among receivers. Cooper has gone over 80 yards receiving on seven occasions this season and has had productive games against top corners such as Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Peterson, and Kendall Fuller.

WR Marquise Brown, BAL (DK $7,200)

Hollywood continues to be a one-trick pony, but that one trick boasts a ton of upside while making him a boom or bust option week after week. Last week Brown had four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, but the one big play was the 70 touchdown reception late in the game. With the Cowboys being vulnerable to the big play, Jackson should continue trying to hit the speedy second-year receiver.

Other FLEX Plays