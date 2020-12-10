Week 14 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football Showdown Slate - Patriots vs. Rams

Both the Patriots and Rams head into Week 14 coming off big victories in Week 13. The 6-6 Patriots are still adjusting to life without Tom Brady and the offense has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Meanwhile, the 8-4 Rams have been just fine on offense while averaging 405.2 yards per game, fourth-most in the league and are sixth in passing yards per game at 271.2. This should be an entertaining game with the chess master Bill Belichick scheming up to shut down this high-powered Rams offense. Let's kick off Week 14 on DraftKings with some showdown lineups!

Core Build

Goff has gone over 300 yards passing in four of his last five games and with an inconsistent running game, there has been plenty of volume in the passing game. With 38.8 pass attempts per game, the Patriots' defense could be ripe for the picking through the air. Goff still makes the occasional mishap that makes you scratch your head but outside of a game two weeks ago against San Francisco, Goff has played well and that will continue tonight.

The running ability of Cam Newton has been the only real staple for the former Carolina Panther this season. While he's had some nice passing efforts (365 yards, one touchdown vs. Houston, 274 yards vs. the Jets, and 397 yards, one touchdown against Seattle) Newton has had eight games with less than 200 yards passing, three of which were under 100 yards through the air. With that said, Cam has been a touchdown machine on the ground getting in the box 11 times, and has gone over 40 yards rushing on six occasions. The key here is that Cam has played the primary role running the ball in the red zone with 35 carries inside the opponents' 20. For the rushing upside, Cam is a staple on Thursday.

For salary relief starting receiver, Damiere Byrd opens up a ton of cap space at $800. Byrd has seen seven or more targets in three of his last five games and is on the field for virtually every offensive snap for the Patriots. There isn't a ton of upside with Byrd but he's on the field and Cam looks at him regularly when he does drop back to throw.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain plays.

Captain Plays

WR Robert Woods, LAR (DK $13,800)

In most cases, my preferred target to hook up with Jared Goff would be Cooper Kupp. However, Kupp is priced at $14,400 in the captain's spot while Woods offers a slight discount at 13,800. Woods might see Stephon Gilmore a bit in coverage but Woods has been able to beat some of the better corners he's faced this season including Patrick Peterson, Carlton Davis, Jason Verrett, Tre'Davious White, and Xavien Howard. Sean McVay uses Woods in a number of different ways and the versatile receiver has seen 11, 12, and 15 targets over the past three weeks.

QB Cam Newton, NE (DK $15,900)

Because of most of the reasons highlighted above, Cam is the main Patriot I'd want to look at in the captain's spot. Outside of Cam, Damien Harris (DK $13,200) is worth considering but the idea of Newton snaking red zone and goal-line carries from him has me hesitant.

Place your NFL wagers on DraftKings' Sportsbook!

FLEX Plays

WR Cooper Kupp, LAR (DK $9,600)

Kupp is a nice option in the FLEX spot considering the connection that he and Goff have. In three of his last five games, Kupp has eight or more receptions and 70 or more receiving yards. With a 25 percent target share overall and a 25 percent target share in the red zone (six receptions), Kupp offers a strong floor, and his run after the catch ability provides him with strong upside.

RB Cam Akers, LAR (DK $8,000)

It looks like it's finally happened. Akers looks to have taken a step to the top of the running back depth chart after seemingly being buried over the first half of the season. Akers had just nine touches two weeks ago but had 84 rushing yards and a touchdown. Last week against Arizona Akers handled 21 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. New England is allowing over 118 yards per game on the ground showing that there is a path to success for Akers as long as McVay doesn't play games with the running back rotation.

Other FLEX Plays