Week 14 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football Showdown Slate - Ravens vs. Browns

The Browns with Kevin Stefanski at the helm look like a completely different organization boasting a 9-3 record heading into an AFC North battle with the 7-5 Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore comes in first in rushing yards per game (Cleveland is second) against the strong Browns run defense. This should be a fundamentally sound gritty affair, and with some solid contests over at DraftKings, the Monday Night Football showdown slate should be an exciting affair for Week 14.

Core Build

QB Lamar Jackson, BAL (DK $11,800)

QB Baker Mayfield, CLE (DK $10,000)

Typically I would have three players I'd look to build around in showdown lineups, but in this case, with there being so many playmakers on both sides, I'm not looking to limit my exposure on either side.

Baker Mayfield has played extremely well of late with six touchdown passes in his last two games and has zero turnovers during that span. There's always the wonder as to how many times Mayfield will be asked to throw the ball. In this matchup against a sound defense, a balanced offensive attack will need to be leaned on by Stefanski, and letting Baker move the ball through the air has worked over the past two weeks.

The Ravens are coming off a victory against the Cowboys, their first after three previous losses, and it was a run-heavy attack that got them there, from Jackson especially. The 2019 league MVP had 94 rushing yards on 13 carries while throwing for two more scores. While Jackson has struggled to throw the ball this season, his running ability has continued right where it left off last year. The kind of upside Jackson offers is exactly what we're looking for in showdown to go along with the volume he'll see.

Captain Plays

RB Nick Chubb, CLE (DK $15,300)

The Browns were without Chubb for four games, and it went noticed with a 2-2 record in those four games. In the four games since Chubb's return, Cleveland hasn't lost, and they've seen Chubb record 80, 144, 114, and 126 yards rushing with at least 19 touches in each outing. The Browns' run game is their bread and butter, and in a highly contested affair, Chubb will see at least 20 touches in my estimation.

RB J.K. Dobbins, BAL (DK $12,300)

Outside of Jackson, I'm expecting Dobbins to see the most volume here after gaining more traction over his last two games. Unfortunately, Dobbins had to miss one game in between due to COVID, but he's handled 17 and 11 touches in his last two games, respectively. As a threat in the passing game, Dobbins seems to be in line for a heavy workload in this type of game script.

Place your NFL wagers on DraftKings' Sportsbook!

FLEX Plays

WR Jarvis Landry, CLE (DK $9,400)

With Baker throwing the ball over the past couple of weeks, Landry has been the preferred target seeing 10 and 11 targets resulting in eight receptions in each game. Landry has been lining up all over but has been in the slot about 45 percent of the time. While the Ravens are strong in the secondary, Landry is shifty and very good in the red zone (seventh-most receptions among receivers), making him a go-to option after a solid effort against the Ravens Week 1 (5-61) in a blowout loss.

TE Mark Andrews, BAL (DK $8,800)

Andrews saw his best game of the season come in Week 1 against these Browns with five catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Since then, it's been a tough go for Andrews, who had a nice effort in Week 11 against Tennessee (5-96-1) but missed the two following games due to COVID. With Andrews back, there's some stability in Jackson's passing game against the Browns, who have struggled against the tight end position.

Other FLEX Plays