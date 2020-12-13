Week 14 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football Showdown Slate - Steelers vs. Bills

A fun game is on the docket between two top AFC contenders. The Steelers, fresh off of their first loss, hit the road to take on the Bills, who are now 5-1 at home after last week's 34-24 win over the 49ers. DraftKings has plenty of good showdown contests available for this huge primetime game.

Core Build

QB Josh Allen, BUF (DK $12,200)

WR Cole Beasley, BUF (DK $7,600)

QB Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (DK $10,800)

The Bills' offense these days is pass-first with over 38 pass plays called per game. With good reason, the Bills want to use their much-improved quarterback, a guy in Josh Allen who has that x-factor of generating fantasy points with his running ability.

Cole Beasley has seen double-digit targets in two of his last three games, and both games resulted in over 100 yards receiving. The Steelers defense is tough, but they are beatable, especially with shifty, slot-receiver types.

Speaking of pass-first, that's been the story for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers over the last few weeks. Ben has 53, 51, 46, 46, and 42 pass attempts with 12 touchdowns over his last five games. Buffalo's secondary isn't as strong as some people think. They've allowed the sixth-most DraftKings points to quarterbacks over the past four weeks, and even standout cornerback Tre'Davious not playing his best football this season.

Captain Plays

WR Stefon Diggs, BUF (DK $15,000)

Diggs has seen a 29 percent target share and 1187 air yards, which are fifth-most in the league among receivers. Diggs has brought a certain type of threat to the Bills offense, which has helped the maturity of Allen and helps the offense's progress as a whole. Even if Diggs sees a good amount of Joe Haden, I'm confident that he'll be able to hold his own as he has against other top corners like Jason Verrett and Patrick Peterson.

TE Eric Ebron, PIT (DK $9,600)

While Ebron might not be the top pass-catching target in this often but he does have 11 targets in each of his last two games. With the receivers being priced up a bit and the level of production condensed, Ebron is the only pass-catching threat at Pittsburgh's tight end position.

Place your NFL wagers on DraftKings' Sportsbook!

FLEX Plays

WR's Diontae Johnson, PIT (DK $9,000)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT ($7,000)

RB Devin Singletary, BUF (DK $5,800)

TE Dawson Knox, BUF (DK $4,600)

MORE DFS: Week 14 DFS Hub