Week 15 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football Showdown Slate - Browns vs. Giants

When the schedule makers made this game the Sunday night affair for Week 15, they didn't expect the Giants to be where they are without Saquon Barkley and the Browns to be without Odell Beckham Jr., but here we are. The Giants will also be without quarterback Daniel Jones as they continue to push forward with outside hopes of sneaking into the playoffs. The Browns have had a nice year at 9-4 tied for the lead in the Wild Card standings in the AFC with the Titans. This game could have some playoff implications involved, and with some solid DraftKings contests, there will be some financial impact on this affair.

Core Build

QB Baker Mayfield, CLE (DK $10,600)

RB Nick Chubb, CLE (DK $11,200)

It's clear that this is a run-first offense with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt involved but of late, Baker Mayfield has shown up with eight touchdown passes in his last three games. The Giants defense has been middle of the pack both through the air and on the ground, telling me that Baker will need to bring some production along with the ground game to pick up a win.

Speaking of the ground game, Chubb has at least 17 DraftKings points in four of his last five games. He's been the heavy-volume back with at least 19 touches in each of his last five games. The Browns will look to get the ground game established early and often, and Chubb is the bell-cow here.

NOTE: Both are worth considering as Captain options.

Captain Plays

RB Wayne Gallman, NYG (DK $13,200)

Gallman has stepped up in a big way with the absence of Saquon Barkley, especially of late. Initially, the Giants brought in Devonta Freeman to replace Barkley, but that didn't end up working out, so it's been Gallman of late. Gallman has at least 15 touches in each of his last five weeks, including 12, 16, 24, and 18 carries in his last four. The Browns have been middle of the pack this season against the run, and Gallman is affordable in the captain's spot for the volume he's been seeing of late.

RB Nick Chubb, CLE (DK $16,800)

The only other obvious play here is Chubb based simply on the volume. The contrarian approach would be to look to the passing game and put Baker Mayfield into the captain's spot. Definitely an option, but I don't see any reason to get cute with the captain's spot from the Cleveland side.

More Captain Plays

QB Baker Mayfield, CLE (DK $15,900)

RB Kareem Hunt, CLE (DK $10,500)

WR Darius Slayton, NYG (DK $9,300)

FLEX Plays

WR Golden Tate, NYG (DK $2,400)

WR Rashard Higgins, CLE (DK $8,200)

QB Colt McCoy, NYG (DK $8,600)

