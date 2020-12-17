Week 15 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football Showdown Slate - Chargers vs. Raiders

Week 15 is here, and on Thursday night, we have an AFC West matchup with some shootout potential. The contest between the Chargers and Raiders has the highest total of the week. With the previous matchup between these two ending up 31-26 in favor of the Raiders and how susceptible both defenses have been, it's understandable why this game total is at 53.5. Hopefully, this high scoring affair produces some high scores at DraftKings in some nice showdown contests.

Core Build

QB Justin Herbert, LAC (DK $11,800)

QB Derek Carr, LV (DK $10,000)

TE Darren Waller, LV (DK $9,400)

Herbert bounced back very nicely, as expected, from a catastrophe against the Patriots two weeks ago as he went 36-44 with 243 yards and two touchdowns. Worth noting, Herbert was 7-8 in the red zone tossing both of his touchdowns where the field shortened up. In their first matchup, Herbert went for 326 yards (335 air yards) with two touchdowns. Herbert continues to continue a tremendous rookie season, and this Raiders defense, who is one week removed from firing their defensive coordinator, won't prohibit Herbert from producing.

Carr's production has very much been a rollercoaster ride. The former second-round pick has had four games over 300 yards passing this season but has also been under 200 yards three times. One of those games was against these Chargers (165 yards), but he did toss two touchdowns, not something you can typically rely upon. While the production is inconsistent, it's still hard to ignore the upside that Carr's brings in a high-scoring game.

Darren Waller has been the second-best tight end this season, and he's the best receiving threat that the Raiders have. Waller has a 27 percent target share (33 percent in the red zone) as well as 810 air yards (second among tight ends) and 22 red-zone targets (first). Waller was held in check in these two teams' first matchup, but of late, Waller has been on fire with seven or more targets in each of his last four games and a combined 20 catches, 275 yards, and two touchdowns in his last two games.

NOTE: All three are worth considering as Captain options.

Captain Plays

RB Austin Ekeler, LAC (DK $15,600)

After missing six games, Ekeler has been back for three weeks now and has picked up right where he left off as the top back in the Chargers' backfield. Over his last three contests, Ekeler has averaged 20 touches per game (12 rushes, 8 receptions) and 114 total yards per contest. Over the last four weeks, the Raiders allow the most DraftKings points per game to the running back position of any team in the league. In the captain's spot, Ekeler is $900 cheaper than his teammate Keenan Allen which has me leaning in Ekeler's direction.

WR Hunter Renfrow, LV (DK $7,200)

As a sneaky, salary saving option in the captain's spot, Renfrow is a potential volume monster with the inconsistent Raiders running game and the absence of Henry Ruggs (COVID). Renfrow has seen 22 targets over his last three games (at least six in each), and he did accumulate 60 receiving yards in the first matchup. Renfrow lines up mainly in the slot, and that matchup looks to be with Chris Harris of the Chargers. In years past, Harris has been one of the better, more versatile cornerbacks, but this year has been a disaster for whatever reason. Harris has allowed 17 receptions on 27 targets for an average of 18.4 yards per reception and a 139.7 passer rating against (ranked 81st among cornerbacks). I'll look to get a little contrarian in some of my lineups with Renfrow in the captain's spot.

Place your NFL wagers on DraftKings' Sportsbook!

FLEX Plays

WR Nelson Agholor, LV (DK $7,400)

Agholor is a major pain as far as reliability goes. The big-play ability is there, with an average of 16.7 yards per reception for Agholor. However, despite seeing 35 targets over his last four games, Agholor has just 20 receptions over that span, which is inefficient. The upside is there, and that's what we're playing for, but don't be surprised if he drops a couple of passes and drives you crazy.

WR Keenan Allen, LAC (DK $11,000)

Allen has been a machine this season, and he's been healthy, which has always been an issue with him. Allen sees a 28 percent target share (25 percent in the red zone), is first among receivers with 144 targets, and seventh in red-zone targets. The Chargers' top receiver went 9-103-1 in this matchup the first time around, and I would expect another 100 yard receiving game from him again.

Other FLEX Plays

WR Bryan Edwards, LV (DK $400)

TE Hunter Henry, LAC (DK $5,800)

MORE DFS: Week 15 DFS Hub