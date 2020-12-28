Week 16 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football Showdown Slate - Bills vs. Patriots

An AFC East matchup caps off Week 16 as the Patriots play host to the Bills in a tale of two teams going opposite directions. Typically the Patriots would have wrapped up this division by now, but for the first time since 1995, the Bills are AFC East champions. Josh Allen and company had a tough time in the first matchup between these two teams as Bill Belichick continues to have the franchise quarterback's number. Can he turn his lack of success around and pick up where he left off last week against Denver when he recorded over 40 DraftKings points? I can't wait to find out.

Core Build

QB Cam Newton, NE (DK $9,000)

QB Josh Allen, BUF (DK $12,600)

Cam Newton's struggles in his first season with the Patriots have been no secret, but against the Bills, in the first matchup, he did have some success on the ground with 54 rushing yards and a score. Newton scores big points on the ground, and his shortcoming as a passer has been forgiven on occasion. At his salary in showdown, it's tough to avoid someone like Newton who will get plenty of rushing opportunities, especially in the red zone.

The Patriots have done a good job holding Josh Allen in check in his young career, typical of a Bill Belichick run defense. With that being said, it's impossible not to look at Allen as a building block for showdown lineups. Allen has progressed as a passer this season, and his already dangerous ability to run makes him one of the more dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

NOTE: Both Newton & Allen are worth considering as Captain options.

Captain Plays

WR Stefon Diggs, BUF (DK $16,500)

Diggs has been a critical part of Allen's maturation as a passer, and he's been leaned on in mos every situation. Diggs has double-digit receptions in three of his last four games and had six grabs for 92 yards in these two teams' first matchup. Diggs is capable of a big effort with Stephon Gilmore out.

Other Captain Plays

RB Zack Moss, BUF (DK $11,100)

WR Jakobi Meyers, NE (DK $10,800)

FLEX Plays