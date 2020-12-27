Week 16 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football Showdown Slate - Titans vs. Packers

As Week 16 nears a close, the game with the highest projected shootout potential takes center stage on Sunday Night. With dynamic playmakers on both sides, struggling defense, and some good DraftKings showdown contests, this should be an exciting matchup.

Core Build

QB Aaron Rodgers, GB (DK $11,600)

WR Davante Adams, GB (DK $11,000)

The Packers' passing game continues to be funneled from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. The Titans have had issues stopping the pass with a struggling secondary all year long, allowing 277 passing yards per game (29th). Rodgers and Adams' connection struggled last week in a good matchup, and I expect them to come out looking for blood in an even better spot. The Packers' path the victory continues to be through the air with an inconsistent running game, although the ground attack did prove successful last week. I'll lock in Rodgers and Adams across the board.

NOTE: All both are worth considering as Captain options.

Captain Plays

RB Derrick Henry, TEN (DK $18,600)

As bad as the Titans' pass defense has been this season, the Packers' run defense has been just as bad, allowing 115 rushing yards per game. Henry is obviously the quintessential workhorse in the backfield, leading the league with 321 carries and second with 15 total touchdowns. The volume is there for Henry, and it justifies his high salary in what could easily be a 150 plus yard rushing game with multiple touchdowns.

RB Aaron Jones, GB (DK $14,100)

If you want to get different and lean on the Packers' running game, Aaron Jones will look to carry some momentum from last week's 145-yard performance into this matchup. With the Packers' pass game being their bread and butter all season long, Jones has shown the ability to take over a game. At suppressed ownership and a suppressed salary relative to his counterpart Henry, Jones in the captain's spot is a calculated risk that could pay off in a multi-lineup setting.

FLEX Plays