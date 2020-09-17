Week 2 Thursday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Play

After an exciting and unpredictable Week 1, NFL bettors have another great betting card on tap in Week 2. The action will kick off with an AFC North clash when Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns play host to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Browns are currently six-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 43.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

On the offensive side for Cincinnati, fantasy owners will want to get RB Joe Mixon as well as WRs AJ Green and Tyler Boyd into their starting lineups. Mixon, the Bengals versatile running back, will look to rebound after a lackluster Week 1 against the Chargers. The Browns surrendered two touchdowns on the ground last week to Ravens rookie RB J.K. Dobbins, so Mixon owners will be looking for him to post his first touchdown of 2020 in Week 2. Green, who saw game action for the first time since 2018, looked solid in his return last week, grabbing 5 of 9 targets for 51 yards. His stat line would have looked much better if not for a controversial offensive pass interference call in the final seconds that negated a potential game-winning touchdown. Boyd, who had a big 2019 campaign, was bottled up in Week 1, posting just 7.3 PPR fantasy points and will be looking for a bounce-back against a Browns defense that was torched by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 1.