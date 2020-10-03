NFL DFS: Week 4 TE Report - Mike Gesicki Could Be Your Winning Contrarian Pivot

Kelce remains the top asset at tight end in the fantasy market. He has a floor of six catches in 2020 while scoring a pair of touchdowns. His only playable game came in Week 2 (9/90/1). The Chiefs have looked his way 27 times. The Patriots held Kelce to seven catches for 66 yards last year with two dull games (5/61 and 3/23/1) in 2018. New England ranked fifth in TE defense (9.95 FPPG) in 2019. Over the first three games, tight ends have eight catches for 73 yards and one touchdown vs. the Patriots while facing Mike Gesicki (3/30), Greg Olsen (0/0), and Darren Waller (2/9). Not a great resume in this matchup, with a salary that requires almost 28.00 fantasy points to pay off.

Andrews played well in Week 1 (5/58/2), but the Texans and Chiefs shut him down over the last two games (1/29 and 3/22). Over his two down games, he caught only three of his 11 targets. Andrews has been on the field for 71, 58, and 79 percent of the Ravens’ snaps. Washington struggled to defend the Eagles’ tight ends in Week 1 (11/119/2). They were unchallenged by a weak option on the Cardinals (2/26) with one mistake last week vs. the Browns (4/28/1). Andrews brings explosiveness and scoring ability, which fits his higher salary. Look for Lamar Jackson to get him back involved this week. With a touchdown and a big play, he’ll be well worth his salary at DraftKings.