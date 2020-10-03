SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NFL DFS: Week 4 TE Report - Mike Gesicki Could Be Your Winning Contrarian Pivot

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Shawn Childs

Kelce remains the top asset at tight end in the fantasy market. He has a floor of six catches in 2020 while scoring a pair of touchdowns. His only playable game came in Week 2 (9/90/1). The Chiefs have looked his way 27 times. The Patriots held Kelce to seven catches for 66 yards last year with two dull games (5/61 and 3/23/1) in 2018. New England ranked fifth in TE defense (9.95 FPPG) in 2019. Over the first three games, tight ends have eight catches for 73 yards and one touchdown vs. the Patriots while facing Mike Gesicki (3/30), Greg Olsen (0/0), and Darren Waller (2/9). Not a great resume in this matchup, with a salary that requires almost 28.00 fantasy points to pay off.

Andrews played well in Week 1 (5/58/2), but the Texans and Chiefs shut him down over the last two games (1/29 and 3/22). Over his two down games, he caught only three of his 11 targets. Andrews has been on the field for 71, 58, and 79 percent of the Ravens’ snaps. Washington struggled to defend the Eagles’ tight ends in Week 1 (11/119/2). They were unchallenged by a weak option on the Cardinals (2/26) with one mistake last week vs. the Browns (4/28/1). Andrews brings explosiveness and scoring ability, which fits his higher salary. Look for Lamar Jackson to get him back involved this week. With a touchdown and a big play, he’ll be well worth his salary at DraftKings.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 4 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak breaks down his favorite daily fantasy stacks to build into your lineups in Week 4.

robgeriak

NBA PROPS for Game 2

Ben Heisler

NCAA College Football Best Bets: Saturday, October 3rd

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at two SEC clashes involving four top-25 teams on the slate on Saturday and shares where the sharps are putting their money.

Frankie Taddeo

Top NBA DraftKings Showdown Plays - Heat vs Lakers Game 2

Check out the NBA DFS Quick Hits for the Showdown from SI Fantasy Analyst Stephen Marsella for Friday, October 2nd.

Stephen Marsella

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A bantamweight battle between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana headlines this week's UFC Fight Night main card. Our SI MMA betting and fantasy insider Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays.

Casey Olson

Handicapping the 145th Preakness Stakes - Odds, Best Bets and More

SI Gambling's horse racing team handicap this Saturday’s 145th running of the Preakness Stakes from Pimlico, including the latest odds and best bets.

Frankie Taddeo

Top NFL DFS Plays at Wide Receiver for Week 4 - "Lock in" Tyler Lockett

SI High Stakes Fantasy insider Shawn Childs breaks down his weekly preview of the WR matchups for DFS.

Shawn Childs

Week 4 NFL DFS: Visionary Plays & Sleepers

Visionary Style! Dr. Roto shares his NFL DFS plays, calls and sleepers for Week 4, although this advice can be used for season-long leagues too!

Dr. Roto

NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football Betting Breakdown - Broncos vs. Jets

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Thursday Night AFC tilt between the Broncos and Jets.

Frankie Taddeo

Fantasy NASCAR: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Driver Rankings

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top driver rankings for this weekend's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brian Polking