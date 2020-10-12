Week 5 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Chargers vs Saints Showdown Slate

It seems like we see the Saints in primetime a lot and for a team that was an NFC favorite coming into the season that seems par for the course. Due to injury and inconsistent play due to that the Saints have gotten off to a 2-2 start and have underachieved somewhat, especially on defense.

As far as the Chargers go, they are in the rebuild phase and the time for first round pick Justin Herbert is now. They, too, have dealt with their share of injuries, notably in the name of Austin Ekeler who is expected to miss four to six weeks at least. Herbert has looked good going for at least 290 yards passing in all three of his games and has thrown five touchdowns. The sky's the limit for this kid.