Week 6 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Rams vs 49ers Showdown Slate

On paper heading into the season, this looked like a great divisional matchup, but right now, things look a little one-sided as the Rams are 4-1, and the 49ers are banged up and coming off of an embarrassing home loss to the Dolphins. With that being said, the 49ers are getting healthier day by day, and they will be a player in the NFC West. There's a lot to tackle in this matchup, and I'll break it all down below for DraftKings showdown contests.

Goff comes into Sunday night with 300 yard passing efforts in two of his last three outings and has completed over 70 percent of his passes over his last four games. The 49ers have been strong against the pass up until last week when Ryan Fitzpatrick got them for 35 yards three touchdowns. Quarterbacks that the Niners had faced before Fitzpatrick include Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Carson Wentz, and Kyler Murray, not exactly a prolific group as far as throwing the ball goes. San Francisco is banged up on defense and in the secondary but still do have Jason Verrett, who has made a tremendous comeback from numerous injuries over the past few seasons. He should be following Robert Woods around, so this could be a Cooper Kupp game. More on him later. Raheem Mostert returned last week and was on the field for 31 of 64 snaps in a game that the Niners we're being blown out in. Still, with the scoreboard lopsided, Mostert hauled 11 carries for 90 yards and added three receptions. The Rams have allowed over 106 yards rushing per game, and Mostert seems to have taken over the majority of the touches in the backfield with his return. Jimmy Garoppolo also returned last week from injury, and it couldn't have gone worse for him. After going 7-17 with two picks in the first half, Garoppolo was replaced by C.J. Beathard to "protect him" in what was a blowout. We know that the Niners passing game isn't typically prolific. Still, with George Kittle healthy and Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk emerging, there is great promise in production for Garoppolo, especially at just $9,600.