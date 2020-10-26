SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

Week 7 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Bears vs. Rams Showdown Slate

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

robgeriak

Two good teams are on the docket for Monday Night Football this week, with the Bears sitting at 5-1 and the Rams at 4-2. Both have gotten here in similar ways as both are solid defensively while making an effort, successful or not, to run the ball. I expect a "grind it out" type of game from both sides in what should be an old school type NFL game. With that said, building showdown lineups on DraftKings should be fun, and there could be myriad ways to approach them.

Firstly, let me stress that I believe in the Rams' pass rush and feel that they will pressure Nick Foles. My argument to combat that is that Foles has been the seventh-best quarterback in completion percentage when pressured. He has a top receiver in Allen Robinson that he targets heavily; however, as good as he is, he should see shadow coverage from Jalen Ramsey. Something to note here. Foles will need to spread the ball around, and there are some weapons worth discussing, and I'll touch on them later.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff

NFL DFS Week 7: Running Back Report - Handcuff Week

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 7 running backs to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

NFL DFS Week 7: Wide Receiver Report - Stacking Jones & Ridley vs. Lions

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 7 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

NFL DFS Week 7: QB Report - Yes, Even Kyle Allen is in Play vs. Dallas

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 7 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

NASCAR DFS: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway DraftKings Lineup Plays

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top NASCAR DFS plays for this week's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Brian Polking

NFL Daily Fantasy Breakdown for Week 7: The Ambush

SI Fantasy analyst Steve Renner runs through his NFL DFS plays and breaks down the Week 7 Main Slate of contests.

srenner

NFL DFS Week 7: Tight End Report - Hunter Henry Priced to Play

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 7 tight ends to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Fantasy NASCAR: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway Quick Picks

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his quick picks for this weekend's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Brian Polking

Week 7 NFL DFS: Visionary Plays & Sleepers - Stefon Diggs 2 TD Upside

Visionary Style! Dr. Roto shares his NFL DFS plays, calls and sleepers for Week 7, although this advice can be used for season-long leagues too!

Dr. Roto

Week 7 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak breaks down his favorite daily fantasy stacks to build into your lineups in Week 7.

robgeriak