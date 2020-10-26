Week 7 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Bears vs. Rams Showdown Slate

Two good teams are on the docket for Monday Night Football this week, with the Bears sitting at 5-1 and the Rams at 4-2. Both have gotten here in similar ways as both are solid defensively while making an effort, successful or not, to run the ball. I expect a "grind it out" type of game from both sides in what should be an old school type NFL game. With that said, building showdown lineups on DraftKings should be fun, and there could be myriad ways to approach them.

Firstly, let me stress that I believe in the Rams' pass rush and feel that they will pressure Nick Foles. My argument to combat that is that Foles has been the seventh-best quarterback in completion percentage when pressured. He has a top receiver in Allen Robinson that he targets heavily; however, as good as he is, he should see shadow coverage from Jalen Ramsey. Something to note here. Foles will need to spread the ball around, and there are some weapons worth discussing, and I'll touch on them later.