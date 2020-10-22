SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

Week 7 Thursday Night Football - Vegas Whispers Sharp Play for Giants vs. Eagles

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Frankie Taddeo

After crushing the sportsbooks through the first six weeks of Thursday Night Football, the Vegas Whispers sharps will look to improve upon their perfect 7-0 wagering on the mid-week highlighted NFC East showdown. The action kicks off with an NFC battle when the New York Giants (1-5 SU; 3-3 ATS) travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1 SU; 2-4 ATS). The Eagles are currently 4.5-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 45 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moneyline: New York (+205) | Philadelphia (-235)

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 7 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Giants vs Eagles Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for DraftKings' Thursday Night Football Showdown slate featuring the Giants vs Eagles!

robgeriak

MLB DFS: World Series Showdown Plays for Game 2

SI Fantasy analyst Steve Renner runs through his top Showdown plays on DraftKings for Game 2 of the World Series.

srenner

2020 ZOZO Championship - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

The SI Gambling team of golf experts breaks down their top wagers for this week’s ZOZO Championship.

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 7: QB Report - Yes, Even Kyle Allen is in Play vs. Dallas

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 7 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

2020 World Series Game 1: DFS Showdown for Dodgers/Rays

The World Series kicks off tonight from Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas and DraftKings has a great Showdown set of games out there to participate in.

srenner

2020 PGA Zozo Championship at Sherwood - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler, Alex White, and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s Zozo Championship at Sherwood, as well as their top fade of the slate.

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff

NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Monday Night clash between the Cardinals and Cowboys, and also shares his 'Vegas Whispers' sharp play for the night!

Frankie Taddeo

Week 6 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Chiefs vs. Bills Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for a special DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown slate which has two games, starting with the Chiefs vs Bills.

robgeriak

Week 6 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Cardinals vs. Cowboys Showdown Slate

Game 2 of the Monday night doubleheader should have plenty of offense and explosive plays by some big-time playmakers from the Cardinals and Cowboys!

robgeriak