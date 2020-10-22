Week 7 Thursday Night Football - Vegas Whispers Sharp Play for Giants vs. Eagles

After crushing the sportsbooks through the first six weeks of Thursday Night Football, the Vegas Whispers sharps will look to improve upon their perfect 7-0 wagering on the mid-week highlighted NFC East showdown. The action kicks off with an NFC battle when the New York Giants (1-5 SU; 3-3 ATS) travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1 SU; 2-4 ATS). The Eagles are currently 4.5-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 45 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moneyline: New York (+205) | Philadelphia (-235)