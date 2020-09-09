2020 PGA Safeway Open - Predictions and Best Bets

Now that the excitement of the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs have come to an end, we take a short three day break. Just in time for the swing season to pick up, the PGA Tour heads to the sunshine state. Napa, California will host the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa North. The Tour is back to full field events and we have 156 players teeing it up this week.

We head into this tournament with a much different outlook compared to the past few weeks of elite golf on Tour. This field consists of only five golfers inside the top 50 in the world. Those headliners are Shane Lowry (28th), Chez Reavie (41st), Sergio Garcia (44th), Kevin Streelman (47th), Erik Van Rooyen (48th). Phil Mickelson is sitting at 51st in the OWGR, and the lefty is always worth a mention. Especially considering him and Si Woo Kim (86th) are the odds on favorites to win the tournament each at +2200 on DraftKings Sportsbook.