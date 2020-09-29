SI.com
2020 PGA Sanderson Farms Championship - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

Alex White

Mark Farris: Doc Redman ($9,700)

This is the time of year where very good players get themselves on the first page of the leaderboard. The “elites” (sometimes because of name-recognition) pick and choose when they play and, even then, don’t always perform like their careers depend on it - because it doesn’t. Guys like Doc, Adam Long, Will Zalatoris, etc. can get a win and be exempt for a few years. Other than the Northern Trust, Doc has been Top 30 - including two T3s. I think Ben An ($10,000) and Scheffler ($11,400) will be chalky even at Scottie’s high price. I ‘m sticking with Doc. If you only have $9,500, I’d be very comfortable with Adam Long ($9,500).

