SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

2020 Sanderson Farms Championship - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Alex White

The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship gave us quite the finish. Hudson Swafford was clearly winning going into Sunday, lost the lead, and then showed some serious heart and pulled out the career-saving win with a two on hole 17. That tournament is proof that golf is the best sport for betting. You could have gotten Swafford at +17500 on DK Sportsbook. How do you get better odds on an outright bet outside of a ridiculous parlay?

This week we head to Jackson, Missouri for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last year's winner was Sebastian Munoz at +8000. The value is evident in these weaker field events. You have a better chance of making more money in these second tier tournaments. Who will you back this week? Let us guide you in the right direction.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Golf+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 4 Betting Lookahead - Odds, Line Movement, and Sharp Action

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes an early look at which Week 4 NFL betting lines have already seen their lines and totals move.

Frankie Taddeo

NBA FINALS: Game 1 Prop Bets from @bennyheis

Ben Heisler

Top MLB "Wildcard" DFS Plays for Wednesday, September 30th - "The Dongers Club"

With a full slate of 8 MLB playoff games today, SI Fantasy analyst Steve Renner helps you get your DFS lineups and bets set in today's edition of "The Dongers Club."

srenner

Top PGA DFS Plays - Sanderson Farms Championship

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Alex White and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, as well as their top fade of the slate.

Alex White

Top MLB Wild Card DFS Plays for Tuesday, September 29th - "The Dongers Club"

SI Fantasy MLB contributor Steve Renner gets your DFS lineups primed for the start of baseball's postseason with today's edition of "The Dongers Club."

srenner

145th Preakness Stakes: Post Positions & Opening Odds

Kentucky Derby Winner Authentic draws post No. 9 and is the prohibitive 9/5 favorite in the 145th Preakness Stakes

Frankie Taddeo

NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the odds for the clash between the Chiefs and the Ravens

Frankie Taddeo

Week 3 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Chiefs vs Ravens Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 3.

robgeriak

NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 6: Odds and Best Bets for Tampa Bay vs. Dallas

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down tonight's NHL Stanley Cup playoff betting action that features the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars Game 6 battle.

Roy Larking

Week 3 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Packers vs Saints Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Sunday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 3.

robgeriak