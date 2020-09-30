2020 Sanderson Farms Championship - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship gave us quite the finish. Hudson Swafford was clearly winning going into Sunday, lost the lead, and then showed some serious heart and pulled out the career-saving win with a two on hole 17. That tournament is proof that golf is the best sport for betting. You could have gotten Swafford at +17500 on DK Sportsbook. How do you get better odds on an outright bet outside of a ridiculous parlay?

This week we head to Jackson, Missouri for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last year's winner was Sebastian Munoz at +8000. The value is evident in these weaker field events. You have a better chance of making more money in these second tier tournaments. Who will you back this week? Let us guide you in the right direction.