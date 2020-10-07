SI.com
2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

Alex White

Following up the magician Sergio “The Great” Garcia and his cutting edge eyes closed performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, we head to Las Vegas, NV. Great. . . more magicians and circus acts.

The field is much more enticing than the past few weeks and we can find some great numbers to place bets on at DraftKings Sportsbook. The biggest highlight of the tournament is the US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau at +750. Followed up by some big names on Tour. We have Webb Simpson +1000, Patrick Cantlay +2000 who has never placed worse than second at this tournament with a win in three attempts. Seems like a no brainer top 5 or top 10 bet. There is plenty of value down the board if you want to take some bigger chances. Who will make the magic happen this week?

Golf

