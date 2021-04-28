2021 Valspar Classic - PGA DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Mark Farris break down their top PGA DFS tiers, bets, and a fade for the 2021 Valspar Classic from Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

Previous 2021 PGA Tour Event Winners & DraftKings Salary

RBC Heritage : Stewart Cink ($6,700)

: Stewart Cink ($6,700) The Masters Tournament : Hideki Matsuyama ($8,300)

: Hideki Matsuyama ($8,300) Valero Texas Open : Jordan Spieth ($10,700)

: Jordan Spieth ($10,700) World Golf Championship - Dell Technologies Match Play: Billy Horschel ($7,200)

- Dell Technologies Match Play: Billy Horschel ($7,200) The Honda Classic : Matt Jones ($7,400)

: Matt Jones ($7,400) The Players Championship : Justin Thomas ($9,900)

: Justin Thomas ($9,900) Arnold Palmer Invitational : Bryson DeChambeau ($11,000)

: Bryson DeChambeau ($11,000) Workday Charity Open : Collin Morikawa ($9,500)

: Collin Morikawa ($9,500) The Genesis Invitational : Max Homa ($8,200)

: Max Homa ($8,200) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : Daniel Berger ($10,100)

: Daniel Berger ($10,100) Waste Management Phoenix Open : Brooks Koepka ($8,800)

: Brooks Koepka ($8,800) Farmers Insurance Open : Patrick Reed ($10,100)

: Patrick Reed ($10,100) The American Express : Si Woo Kim ($8,200)

: Si Woo Kim ($8,200) Sony Open : Kevin Na ($7,500)

: Kevin Na ($7,500) Sentry Tournament of Champions: Harris English ($8,700)

$9,000+ Range

Ben Heisler: Corey Conners

DraftKings Price: $9,600

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +1800

It’s not fun to play Corey Conners with his price this high and the egregious amount of chalk that is likely to follow. But sometimes, my friends, the (golf) ball don’t lie.

Conners over his last 24 rounds ranks first in strokes gained: total, SG: tee-to-green, SG: ball striking, and is second in DraftKings points gained. He’s the clear top play in my Fantasy National model and despite missing the cut at the Genesis Invitational back in mid-February, he really hasn’t played badly at a tournament since the CJ Cup in October of 2020.

If you’re fading him for the ownership, be my guest. I think there’s plenty of other ways to get creative this week and I want the guy who’s finished T4, T8, T14, 7, and 3 in his last five events.

Additional Plays to Consider

Sungjae Im

DraftKings Price: $9,200

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +2800

Im is still widely respected at sportsbooks at 28/1 odds, but there are 10 golfers priced ahead of him this week on DraftKings; several of which don’t deserve to be in this tier.



His putter has been marvelous, ranking tops in the field in SG: putting. Throw out an awful Masters where he lost more than 10 strokes total and he’s finished no worse than 32nd over his last seven tournaments. He could burn your lineup into the ground, but he’s talented enough to take a chance on.

Mark Farris: Paul Casey

DraftKings Price: $10,000

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: (+2200)

I’m not one to chase defending champions, let alone two-time defending champions. However, when you’re on a difficult course, I sometimes like to go with consistency and recent play. He missed the cut at the RBC Heritage, but that was due to a 74 on day one. He came back with a solid 68 on Friday but fell short. Prior to that, his only time in 2021 that he was outside the Top 15 was the Masters (T26). And the bonus, there are four guys priced higher than him.

Additional Plays to Consider

Patrick Reed - $10,300 (+1800)

- $10,300 (+1800) Louis Oosthuizen - $9,500 (+3500)

- $9,500 (+3500) Abraham Ancer - $9,300 (+3000)

- $9,300 (+3000) Corey Conners - $9,600 (+1800) - I like him but as Ben mentioned above, he will be chalky

$7,500 - $8,900

Ben Heisler: Jason Kokrak

DraftKings Price: $8,700

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +3500

It’s difficult to try and find a reason not to make an effort to lock in Kokrak both as a value bet and as a DFS play at $8,700. He’s got three top 10 finishes sandwiched between a 49th at The Masters (still made the cut) and a T32 at the Genesis along with solid recent history at the Valspar. Since 2015, Kokrak has three top 10s, including a T2 at the previous event in 2019.

Additional Plays to Consider



Cameron Tringale

DraftKings Price: $8,400

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +4500

Before the rest of the field begins to pile on, Tringale has terrific metrics all season. Over his last 24 rounds, he’s top 10 in SG: total, tee-to-green, and ball striking. In fact, his worse strokes gained metric, putting, still ranks 37th in this field.

Another safe play, but one that should get you through to the final weekend and keeping you up for contention.

Mark Farris: Ryan Palmer

DraftKings Price: $8,500

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win:

He played well in the team event at Zurich last week. He’s priced at the mid-level in this tier at $8,500. He’s been Top 20 in 4 of his last 5 events. All of this sounds good and he’s also made the cut every time he has played here. The downside is that he’s only played here four times in the last 10 years. Oh well, I like how a guy is playing now more than how many times he’s played the course, although that does help if the guy plays well there.

Additional Plays to Consider

Jason Kokrak - $8,700 (+3500) - Good recent history and he’s been playing well under the radar…..or at least I haven’t noticed. Made the cut in his last eight events.

- $8,700 (+3500) - Good recent history and he’s been playing well under the radar…..or at least I haven’t noticed. Made the cut in his last eight events. Charley Hoffman - $8,600 (+4500) - Another current form play.

- $8,600 (+4500) - Another current form play. Emiliano Grillo - $8,300 (+4500) - Although he is listed last here, he was my “tilt” when going with Palmer. Palmer just has better experience at Innisbrook.

$7,400 and Under

Ben Heisler: Lanto Griffin

DraftKings Price: $7,400

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +10000

Griffin is coming off a missed cut at the Masters where he played his worst round since The Masters in November. He lost 2.2 strokes gained: total after nine consecutive weeks of positive metrics.

Griffin’s Achilles heel is his inability to find consistency around the green, ranking 104th in the field this week over his last 24 rounds. Every other category is excellent, including top 10 in SG: approach. If he can hit greens in regulation, he’ll contend, but if he’s chipping away, it’s likely another missed cut.

Additional Plays to Consider

Henrik Stenson

DraftKings Price: $7,000

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +20000

Stenson leads the field in total strokes gained (30.38) at the Valspar Championship and may be showing some signs of life after a T38 at The Masters. He’s not peaking by any means, but a solid previous tournament along with outstanding course history could put him in contention for another weekend.

Mark Farris: Sam Horsfield

DraftKings Price: $7,400

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +15000

Who? Exactly! Some weeks, if I’m going to differentiate, I like to go with guys that the casual player may not know. Of course, this is a GPP play.

Sam is in from England and plays on the Euro Tour. In his last four events from Mid-April back to Mid-March he’s 4th-T15-T3-T8. Innisbrook is no easy course so there is some risk using a guy that has no experience here, but English/Scottish players are usually good in the wind if it kicks up so I’m going for it.

Additional Plays to Consider

Ian Poulter - $7,400 (+15000) - Until he consistently proves me wrong, he is viable

- $7,400 (+15000) - Until he consistently proves me wrong, he is viable Brandt Snedeker - $7,300 (+17500) - Not first page here, but always seems to make the weekend

- $7,300 (+17500) - Not first page here, but always seems to make the weekend Rory Sabbatini - $7,100 (+17500) - Similar to “Sneds” but he’s been Top 20 in 2018 and 2019

Long Shot Play to Consider

Henrik Stenson - $7,000 (+15000) - The “Iceman” with the 3-wood from Hell. Stenson has been struggling, but in the last couple of events, there have been signs of life. He's high risk-reward, but when you need to differentiate, Horsfield-Stenson leaves a lot of salary to use.

Top Fade

Ben Heisler: Paul Casey

DraftKings Price: $10,000

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +2200

He’s the two-time reigning champ at Innisbrook and at his salary, he pretty much needs to do it a third time. The last time a player won three consecutive events was in 2009-2011 when Steve Stricker dominated the John Deere Classic.

Casey’s run up until The Masters had been brilliant, but he slipped a bit at Augusta before missing the cut at the RBC Heritage. His recent form is headed in the wrong direction despite his string of success at this course, so for me to pay 10-large when I’m not sure which Paul Casey will show up feels like too much to risk.

Mark Farris: Dustin Johnson & Justin Thomas

DraftKings Price: Johnson $11,200 | Thomas $11,500

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: Johnson +1000 | Thomas +1100

Cue the seven-second delay when everyone comments on this pick this week. Watch your language! And yes, I may have lost what little mind I have left after these past years. However, like two weeks ago, these are price fades!

DJ isn’t as “dialed-in” as DJ usually is and can be. JT is higher-priced this week and I also doubt I play him much either. One, he’s been off a couple of weeks. Two, he hasn’t played here since 2016 and hasn’t played since the Masters. Will they light it up and make me look like an idiot and have the subscribers call me names? Possibly. But then again, I went to law school, so I’m sure I’ve been called worse.