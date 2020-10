Ben Heisler: Daniel Berger ($9,300)

This is a steep pivot off of Dustin Johnson who tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in the event. Regardless, Berger continues to check boxes of players worth rostering regardless of whether it's a cash or GPP lineup. He's the 11th highest priced golfer in the field, and is no worse than 24th in any major statistical strokes-gained category over his last 24 rounds.