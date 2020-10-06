SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

2020 PGA Shriners Hospital for Children Open - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Alex White

Mark Farris: Matthew Wolff ($9,600)

The OBVIOUS choice in this group is Bryson DeChambeau ($11,800). This course is the picture that you see in the Golfer’s Dictionary under “Bomber’s Course”! However, I hate to go with the obvious because, if it’s obvious, you don’t need any insight from us. Matthew’s driving distance is impressive, but his accuracy last year was. . . . meh! (And that’s being kind at 120th). However, his approach game is great! Anywhere near Bryson at $2,200 less makes this play worthwhile.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Golf+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB DFS Plays for Tuesday, October 6th - The Dongers Club

We've got four MLB Postseason games today for MLB betting and DFS fans beginning just after 2pm ET! SI Fantasy and DFS insider Steve Renner breaks all the action down.

srenner

Monday Night Football Best Bets - Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown for Falcons vs Packers

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Monday Night clash between the Packers and Falcons, and also shares his 'Vegas Whispers' sharp play for the the night!

Frankie Taddeo

MLB Playoffs DFS & Betting Breakdown - Monday, October 5th

MLB Playoffs resume and our DFS Baseball expert Steve Renner has the plays you need for the two game slate along with a lock home run call.

srenner

Week 4 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Falcons vs Packers Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 4.

robgeriak

Week 4 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Patriots vs Chiefs Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown slate plays for the first of two Monday night games for Week 4.

robgeriak

Week 4 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Eagles vs 49ers Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Sunday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 4.

robgeriak

Top NFL Week 4 DFS Plays - "The Ambush"

We have the hottest NFL DFS article in the land -- The AMBUSH. Prepare to dominate your NFL DFS contests in Week 4.

srenner

NASCAR DFS: YellaWood 500 at Talladega DraftKings Lineup Plays

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top NASCAR DFS plays for this week's Yellawood 500.

Brian Polking

Fantasy NASCAR: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Quick Picks

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his "quick picks" for this weekend's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Speedway.

Brian Polking

NFL DFS: Week 4 TE Report - Mike Gesicki Could Be Your Winning Contrarian Pivot

SI High Stakes Fantasy insider Shawn Childs breaks down his weekly preview of the TE matchups for DFS.

Shawn Childs