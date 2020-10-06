2020 PGA Shriners Hospital for Children Open - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

Mark Farris: Matthew Wolff ($9,600)

The OBVIOUS choice in this group is Bryson DeChambeau ($11,800). This course is the picture that you see in the Golfer’s Dictionary under “Bomber’s Course”! However, I hate to go with the obvious because, if it’s obvious, you don’t need any insight from us. Matthew’s driving distance is impressive, but his accuracy last year was. . . . meh! (And that’s being kind at 120th). However, his approach game is great! Anywhere near Bryson at $2,200 less makes this play worthwhile.