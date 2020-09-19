NHL Stanley Cup Finals Best Bets: Who Wins Game 1, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay

In a year like no other - the stage is set for a NHL Stanley Cup Finals like no other. After 79 games over three playoff series, plus 44 qualifying round contests, the best-of-seven NHL Championship series begins tonight. Tampa Bay is the No. 2 seed and the Lightning represent the Eastern Conference. Dallas is the No. 3 seed and the Stars represent the Western Conference. DraftKings Sportsbook has Tampa Bay as the overall Cup favorite and chalk in Game 1. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

Betting trends were with the moneyline (6-5) and puck line (8-3) underdogs during 11 Conference Final contests. UNDER (9-2) had a decisive edge against OVER on game total wagers. The Stars went 4-1 against the spread and straight up against the Golden Knights. All five games in the Vegas vs. Dallas West Final series stayed UNDER the total. The Lightning were 4-2 as money line favorites but just 2-4 as puck line chalk against the Islanders. UNDER went 4-2 during six games in the Tampa Bay vs. New York East Final series.