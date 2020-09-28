NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 6: Odds and Best Bets for Tampa Bay vs. Dallas

NHL Stanley Cup Final action continues as Dallas, and Tampa Bay square off in Game 6 tonight. The Stars staved off elimination with a 3-2 OT win against the Lightning in Game 5 on Saturday. As was the case during the first five contests - bookmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have posted Tampa Bay as the favorite for Game 6. Puck drop, for what may be the final match of the 2019-20 NHL season, is at 8:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

Keeping their season alive, Dallas cashed as underdogs on the moneyline and puck line during Game 5. For the third time, over five contests, game total tickets were graded as a PUSH after the Stars and Lightning scored five combined goals. Feeling Tampa Bay was going to claim the Cup, I missed on my Game 5 prediction. There was a silver lining in the loss as the Stars victory cashed our pre-series futures pick that the Cup Finals would go OVER 5.5 games.