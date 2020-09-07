Dallas and Vegas opened the 2020 NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday. The Stars posted a 1-0 win over the Golden Knights. Game 1 was a hard-hitting affair as the total hits were 49-47 in favor of Dallas. It will be interesting to see if either offense can bounce back during Game 2 on Tuesday. Following three playoff rounds in the East bubble, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, New York and Tampa Bay are now in the West bubble at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton. Game time for the Islanders vs Lightning Game 1 clash is at 8:00 PM ET.

Prior to previewing Game 1, and NHL East Final championship futures odds, here is look at some trends from the quarterfinal and semifinal series.