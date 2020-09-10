NHL Conference Final action rolls on as Dallas and Vegas will snap a 1-1 tie in their best-of-seven West series tonight. After the Lightning torched the Islanders 8-2 in Game 1, Tampa Bay took a 2-0 East Final lead with a 2-1 win over New York on Wednesday. Loaded with playoff experience - the Bolts are poised to win a third straight series in five games or less. As the lone match on the NHL schedule today – puck drop for the Stars vs Golden Knights is 8:00 PM ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Two of three semifinal betting trends have carried over to the Conference Finals. Four $100 wagers on 3-1 moneyline favorites have produced a +83.73 return. Puck line favorites are tied at 2-2 with underdogs but spread favorites have generated a +158.00 profit. UNDER game total tickets have a 3-1 lead on OVER bets and have paid a +151.42 return through four games. After Tampa Bay didn’t cover the puck line last night - I look to get back on track with a winner on Vegas vs Dallas tonight.