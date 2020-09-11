SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Will New York Rebound vs Tampa Bay in Game 3?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Roy Larking

Alternating daily, between West and East series, Eastern Conference Final Game 3 is the lone match on the NHL Stanley Cup schedule today. New York is looking to rebound against Tampa Bay as the Lightning own a 2-0 series lead over the Islanders. Dallas took a 2-1 series lead on Vegas during NHL playoff action yesterday. The Stars defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Puck drop for the Islanders vs Lightning contest tonight is at 8:00 PM ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Dallas snapped a run of three straight wins by moneyline favorites and cashed as puck line underdogs last night. Favorites are 3-2 on straight up wagers while underdogs are 3-2 against the spread through the first five Conference Final contests. The trend of low scoring games continues as UNDER game total tickets are 4-1 against OVER bets. My Golden Knights puck line wager missed last night and I am looking to snap a two-game losing skid. Let’s get back on track with a winning Lightning at Islanders Game 3 prediction.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Fantasy Pro
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Hockey+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff

by

Scott Atkins

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Friday, September 11

Dive into the Friday MLB DFS plays w/ the Dongers club

srenner

NFL WEEK 1 BEST BETS FROM THE SI GAMBLING TEAM

https://www.si.com/gambling/2020/09/11/week-1-best-bets

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 1: WR Report - Seahawks vs. Falcons Brimming With Receiver Talent

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 1 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Thursday Night Football Betting & Fantasy Preview: Where are the Sharps Playing Texans vs Chiefs?

Our SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Thursday Night AFC West clash between the Texans and Chiefs. He also shares his 'Vegas Whispers' sharp play for the opening game of the 2020 NFL season.

Frankie Taddeo

by

Frankie Fantasy

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Thursday, September 10

Must-have MLB DFS plays for your lineups from Steve Renner's The Dongers Club!

srenner

NHL Stanley Cup Best Bets for Thursday, September 10th - Who Takes the Lead in the West?

As Vegas and Dallas battle in Game 3 of their Western Conference Final series tonight, SI gambling analyst Roy Larking previews the Stanley Cup playoff betting action for Thursday, September 10th.

Roy Larking

Fabiano & Heis' DFS Values, Low Ownership Plays and Stacks for Week 1

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/10/week-1-nfl-dfs-values-low-owned

Ben Heisler

Week 1 NFL DFS Showdown Slate: Thursday Night Football - Texans vs. Chiefs

Top showdown DFS plays for the first NFL game of the season: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football!

robgeriak

INJURY UPDATES - WEEK 1

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/10/week-1-injury-report

Ben Heisler