Alternating daily, between West and East series, Eastern Conference Final Game 3 is the lone match on the NHL Stanley Cup schedule today. New York is looking to rebound against Tampa Bay as the Lightning own a 2-0 series lead over the Islanders. Dallas took a 2-1 series lead on Vegas during NHL playoff action yesterday. The Stars defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Puck drop for the Islanders vs Lightning contest tonight is at 8:00 PM ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Dallas snapped a run of three straight wins by moneyline favorites and cashed as puck line underdogs last night. Favorites are 3-2 on straight up wagers while underdogs are 3-2 against the spread through the first five Conference Final contests. The trend of low scoring games continues as UNDER game total tickets are 4-1 against OVER bets. My Golden Knights puck line wager missed last night and I am looking to snap a two-game losing skid. Let’s get back on track with a winning Lightning at Islanders Game 3 prediction.