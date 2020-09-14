SI.com
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Will Dallas Eliminate Vegas in Game 5?

Roy Larking

Facing NHL postseason elimination - Vegas needs to dig down deep as the Golden Knights trail the Dallas Stars 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals. After these teams split the first two games, the Stars won two straight in what has been a heavy hitting and low scoring series. Goaltenders are the MVP for both teams as there have been just 12 goals scored during the first four games. Dallas at Vegas is the only contest on the NHL schedule today. Puck drop is slated for 8:00 PM ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

Tampa Bay took a 3-1 Eastern Conference Final lead with a 4-1 victory over New York during Game 4 yesterday. The Lightning can eliminate the Islanders, and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, with a Game 5 win on Tuesday. UNDER is paying like an ATM with a 6-2 record against OVER on game total bets. Moneyline dogs are tied 4-4 with favorites but the pups are the better paying side. A puck line favorite won, for the first time over five games, and they are the better paying side despite a 3-5 record against spread underdogs. You can bet tonight's action at DraftKings Sportsbook.

