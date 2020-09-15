Tampa Bay is aiming to eliminate New York as the Lightning head into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 3-1 series lead over the Islanders. Tampa Bay has outscored New York by a 14-4 margin during their three wins. The Islanders lone victory was by a 5-3 count in Game 3. DraftKings Sportsbook has posted the Lightning as heavy favorites over the Islanders tonight. This is the only contest on the NHL playoff schedule and game time is 8:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

Congratulations to Dallas as they are headed to the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals. The Stars won 3-2 in overtime on Monday night to eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights by a 4-1 count. Dallas is the Western Conference champion for the first time since they defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 during the 2000 West Finals. DraftKings NHL Championship futures odds list Tampa Bay (-162) as chalk over Dallas (+150) to claim the Stanley Cup. Don’t waste any cash betting on the Islanders +3200 longshot moneyline price.