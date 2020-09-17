With the Dallas Stars resting and watching, Tampa Bay and New York play Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. The Islanders lived to fight another day after posting a gritty 2-1 win in Game 5 on Tuesday. Tampa Bay has owned 2-0 and 3-1 series leads but New York cut the deficit to one game on both occasions. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lightning listed as thick chalk for a sixth straight game. As the lone match on the NHL playoff schedule today - game time is 8:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

NHL Hedge Betting Alert: For anyone tailing our NHL game day picks – there is a hedge betting opportunity to consider tonight. Prior to the East Finals, we bet on Tampa Bay winning the series 4-2 with a +415 moneyline price. That means our $100 wager stands to earn a $415 profit if the Lightning win Game 6. The Islanders are (+133) straight up dogs tonight so bettors can set up a guaranteed return with a $100 bet. The return is $133 if the Islanders win and that covers the original investment on the futures bet plus earns a $33 profit.