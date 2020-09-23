The 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Finals are now a best-of-five series as Dallas and Tampa Bay are tied at one win apiece. The Stars posted a 4-1 victory in Game 1 before the Lightning hung on for a 3-2 win in Game 2. Bookmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Tampa Bay listed as the favorite for a third straight contest. Dallas is the designated home team for Game 3. Puck drop, for the only match on the NHL schedule, is 8:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

Based on $100 wagers, Dallas moneyline ($135.00) and puck line ($51.28) underdog bets were winning tickets during Game 1. The Lightning paid as moneyline favorites ($69.93) while the Stars cashed as puck line underdogs ($43.48) during Game 2. DraftKings set the over/under at five goals, during the first two matches, and game total tickets were graded as a PUSH in both contests. Below is a review of the NHL Finals to date and my Game 3 play.