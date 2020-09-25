Stakes are high in the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Finals as Dallas is looking to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole against Tampa Bay. Following a 4-1 win by the Stars in Game 1, the Lightning won 3-2 in Game 2 and 5-2 in Game 3. As was the case in the previous three contests - DraftKings Sportsbook has Tampa Bay listed as the favorite in Game 4. Puck drop, for the only match on the NHL schedule, is 8:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

Based on $100 wagers, Dallas moneyline ($135) and puck line ($51.28) underdog bets cashed in Game 1. The Lightning paid as moneyline favorites ($69.93) while the Stars paid as puck line underdogs ($43.48) in Game 2. Posted at five goals - game total bets were graded as a PUSH in both contests. Tampa Bay moneyline ($63.6) and puck line (+170) tickets cashed in Game 3. OVER ($75.76) paid for the first time during the last eight NHL playoff contests.