There are two burning questions prior to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Will Tampa Bay claim their second NHL Championship in franchise history? Will Dallas dig down deep and force a Game 6 on Monday? Based on the results of the last three contests, the Lightning eliminating the Stars appears to be the most likely answer. Possibly the final match, of a crazy 2019-20 NHL season, puck drop is 8:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

Bookmakers are projecting a Bolts victory as Tampa Bay is the chalk side for a fifth straight game at DraftKings Sportsbook. Puck line underdogs and moneyline favorites are both 3-1 through the first four contests. After game total tickets were graded as a PUSH, in the first two contests, OVER was the winning side in the last two games. Our game day picks (4-0) have been on the most profitable side during three of the first four Cup Final contests. The only miss was on the Game 3 puck line when we cashed with the Tampa Bay moneyline.