SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 5: Odds and Best Bets for Dallas at Tampa Bay

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Roy Larking

There are two burning questions prior to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Will Tampa Bay claim their second NHL Championship in franchise history? Will Dallas dig down deep and force a Game 6 on Monday? Based on the results of the last three contests, the Lightning eliminating the Stars appears to be the most likely answer. Possibly the final match, of a crazy 2019-20 NHL season, puck drop is 8:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

Bookmakers are projecting a Bolts victory as Tampa Bay is the chalk side for a fifth straight game at DraftKings Sportsbook. Puck line underdogs and moneyline favorites are both 3-1 through the first four contests. After game total tickets were graded as a PUSH, in the first two contests, OVER was the winning side in the last two games. Our game day picks (4-0) have been on the most profitable side during three of the first four Cup Final contests. The only miss was on the Game 3 puck line when we cashed with the Tampa Bay moneyline.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Hockey+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL DFS Week 3: TE Report - Is Dallas Goedert Overtaking Zach Ertz?

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 3 tight ends to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Fantasy NASCAR: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Quick Picks

Fantasy NASCAR expert Brian Polking helps you set your lineups for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Brian Polking

Week 3 NFL DFS: Visionary Plays & Sleepers

Visionary Style! Dr. Roto shares his NFL DFS plays, calls and sleepers for Week 3, although this advice can be used for season-long leagues too!

Dr. Roto

UFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A middleweight bout between Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa headlines this UFC 253 main card. MMA expert Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays.

Casey Olson

American Pharoah Stakes - Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday, September 26th

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s American Pharoah Stakes from Santa Anita, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Frankie Taddeo

NFL DFS Week 3: WR Report

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 3 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

2020 Week 3 College Football: Betting Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo shares where the Vegas Whispers sharps are placing their money on Saturday in College Football, including one released play for FREE!

Frankie Taddeo

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Friday, September 25

Preview the final Friday of the MLB DFS regular season with accuracy from th

srenner

Top DraftKings Values, Low Ownership Plays & Stacks for Week 3

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/25/week-3-dfs-plays

Ben Heisler

NHL Best Bets for Friday, September 25th - Stars vs. Lightning Game 4

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down tonight's Stanley Cup playoff betting action featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars’ Game 4 battle.

Roy Larking