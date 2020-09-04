EDITOR'S NOTE: For DFS daily values, fades, charts and analysis, including PREMIUM betting picks, join SI Fantasy PRO today to read the full betting breakdown. All major pro and college sports are included so sign up today!

The latest edition of NHL elimination Thursday was anything but as Philadelphia and Vancouver both forced Game 7 in their series with New York and Vegas respectively. The Flyers won in OT, for the third time during the Eastern Conference semifinals, as they posted a 5-4 double overtime win over the Islanders. Vegas is being let down by goaltending as the Golden Knights outshot the Canucks by a 48-22 margin but were shut out 4-0 by Vancouver. The NHL playoff schedule begins early on Friday as puck drop for the Avalanche vs Stars contest is at 4:00 PM ET.