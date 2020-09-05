Two more teams have exited the NHL playoff bubble in the West after Dallas defeated Colorado 5-4, and Vegas shut out Vancouver 3-0 on Friday. The Stars opened as underdogs against the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals that begin on Sunday. Tampa Bay vacated the East bubble after bouncing Boston 4-1 in the semifinals. The Lightning are now in the West bubble awaiting their Eastern Conference Finals opponent. Taking center stage, as the only game on the Saturday NHL schedule, puck drop for Philadelphia vs. New York is 7:30 PM ET. I am looking forward to a great contest!

Moneyline and puck line options split on Friday as the Stars won as underdogs, and the game total went OVER. The Golden Knights covered as favorites and UNDER cashed in that contest. Through 25 games, moneyline favorites are 15-10 against underdogs and have produced a +222.23 return. Puck line pups have a 15-10 edge over favorites, but the chalk sides have paid a +51.65 profit. Bettors have earned a +33.49 return on OVER wagers as they lead UNDER by a 12-11 margin on game total bets. I went 1-1 yesterday and snapped a six-game losing skid.