SI.com
DFS & BETTING (PRO)
HomeBasketballBaseballGolfHockeyMMA+
Search

Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Saturday, September 5 – Who Wins NHL Eastern Conference Semifinal Game 7?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Roy Larking

Two more teams have exited the NHL playoff bubble in the West after Dallas defeated Colorado 5-4, and Vegas shut out Vancouver 3-0 on Friday. The Stars opened as underdogs against the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals that begin on Sunday. Tampa Bay vacated the East bubble after bouncing Boston 4-1 in the semifinals. The Lightning are now in the West bubble awaiting their Eastern Conference Finals opponent. Taking center stage, as the only game on the Saturday NHL schedule, puck drop for Philadelphia vs. New York is 7:30 PM ET. I am looking forward to a great contest!

Moneyline and puck line options split on Friday as the Stars won as underdogs, and the game total went OVER. The Golden Knights covered as favorites and UNDER cashed in that contest. Through 25 games, moneyline favorites are 15-10 against underdogs and have produced a +222.23 return. Puck line pups have a 15-10 edge over favorites, but the chalk sides have paid a +51.65 profit. Bettors have earned a +33.49 return on OVER wagers as they lead UNDER by a 12-11 margin on game total bets. I went 1-1 yesterday and snapped a six-game losing skid.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Fantasy Pro
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Hockey+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Kentucky Derby Betting Breakdown and Best Bets

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this weekend's 146th running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs and predicts whether Tiz The Law can make history on Saturday.

Frankie Taddeo

by

StatsGuru

How Our Horse Racing Experts are Betting the 2020 Kentucky Derby

SI Gambling insider and Horse Racing Handicapper Frankie Taddeo, along with Winstar Farms Trainer Destin Heath go over their bets EXCLUSIVELY for SI Fantasy PRO for today's Kentucky Derby.

Frankie Taddeo

Fantasy NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Driver Rankings

SI Fantasy NASCAR insider Brian Polking breaks down his power rankings for this weekend's Cup Series playoff race at Darlington.

Brian Polking

by

Scott Atkins

UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai headlines this UFC Fight Night main card. MMA expert Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays.

Casey Olson

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Friday, September 4

DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks.

srenner

NBA DFS: Droppin Dimes for Friday, September 4

Check out the top NBA DFS plays from SI contributor Stephen Marsella "The Fantasy Bum" for Friday, September 4th

Stephen Marsella

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Friday, September 4th

Two elimination Game 7 battles are on tap today as the Colorado vs Dallas and Vegas vs Vancouver West semifinal series draw to a close. SI gambling analyst Roy Larking previews the Stanley Cup playoff games for Friday and submits his best bets.

Roy Larking

NBA DFS: Droppin Dimes -Thursday, September 3

NBA DFS Plays, Values for DraftKings and FanDuel - Thursday, September 3rd.

Stephen Marsella

NBA Best Bets: Thursday, September 3 - Celtics Pushing For 3-0 Advantage

SI Gambling analyst Corey Parson goes through tonight's playoff games in the NBA, and reveals his best bets for Raptors vs Celtics and Nuggets vs Clippers.

Corey Parson

NBA Best Bets: Wednesday, September 2nd - Winner Takes All in Rockets vs Thunder

SI Gambling analyst Ben Heisler goes through tonight's playoff games in the NBA, and reveals his best bets for Heat vs Bucks, as well as Thunder vs Rockets.

Ben Heisler

by

Anuz Thapa