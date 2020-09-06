SI.com
Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Sunday, September 6 – Western Conference Final Game 1 Picks

Roy Larking

Not wasting any time, NHL Conference Finals begin today. First up, Vegas and Dallas will begin their battle to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Eastern Conference Finals, featuring Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, will begin on Monday. All four teams are in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as the remaining playoff series will be played at Rogers Place Arena. Tip of the toque to everyone in Toronto who helped organize three flawless rounds of East playoff action. Puck drop for the Golden Knights vs. Stars is at 8:00 PM ET.

Prior to reviewing Game 1 and the NHL Western Final futures odds, here is a quick look back on some trends from the quarterfinal and semifinal series. Scoring jumped from 5.42 goals per game, during 53 first-round matches, to 6.04 GPG over 26 second-round contests. Moneyline favorites are thumping the underdogs by a 42-27 margin, and a 16-10 semifinal record paid a +300.97 profit. Puck line underdogs are up 50-19 but spread favorites went 11-15 in the semifinals and paid a +191.65 return. UNDER wagers have a 38-31 edge on OVER on game total bets.

Comments

