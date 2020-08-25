SI.com
Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Playoff Best Bets – NHL Semifinal Series Odds and Picks

Roy Larking

(Note: The video above is labeled for the 24th, that's not correct. The video is for Tuesday, August 25. Apologies for any confusion.

NHL playoff action rolls on as the Eastern and Western Conference semifinal series are now in full swing. There are two games on the NHL Tuesday night schedule. The East contest has Boston looking to take a 2-0 series lead over Tampa Bay after the Bruins defeated the Lightning 3-2 in Game 1. Late game action features Vegas aiming to go up 2-0 on Vancouver. The Golden Knights smothered the Canucks and posted a 5-0 shutout win during Game 1 in the West.

