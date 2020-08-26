Nathan MacKinnon (COL) - MacKinnon continued to have his way with Dallas in game two, even in a losing effort with a goal, an assist, and eight shots. With his hefty price tag comes his rock-solid floor as the Avs are in an 0-2 hole and need Mack to continue showing up if they're going to have any shot in this series.

